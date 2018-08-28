Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In Florida’s gubernatorial race, we now know who will be running on the republican ticket.

According to the Associated Press, Ron DeSantis has defeated Adam Putnam in Tuesday’s primary election for Florida’s next governor.

DeSantis was one of eight republican candidates for governor.

He will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the main election this November. The results of that race have yet to be determined.

DeSantis was the only candidate to be endorsed by President Donald Trump, something that surely helped him in the polls.

Trump endorsed DeSantis in December 2017.

DeSantis has represented Florida’s 6th Congressional District, which includes St. Augustine and Daytona Beach, since the 2012 election.

He is a former Navy lawyer who received a history degree from Yale University and a law degree from Harvard Law School.

Two years ago, he set his sights on the U.S. Senate, but returned to his House seat when U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio reversed course and decided to seek another term after bowing out of a bid for president.

As governor, DeSantis says he will improve education in the state, including providing options for vocational training for trades and computer training.

He emphasized the importance of preparing students for college and citizenship.

DeSantis also wants the improve the economy by recruiting new industry, particularly finance and technology.

He wants to remake the court system and believes there should there should be a renewed focus on the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.