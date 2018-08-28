Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida’s gubernatorial primary is one of the most highly watched races and features Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is hoping to become the state’s first African-American governor.

At the polls Tuesday, Gillum was upbeat and arrived at his polling place in Tallahassee carrying his one-year-old son Davis.

After voting for himself, the candidate said his campaign is peaking at the perfect time.

“To now be in this race and have my family right along with me is an overwhelming, it’s an overwhelming feeling. But we are extremely excited about today,” said Gillum.

While Gillum has surged in recent weeks, the most recent polls put him in second place. He was asked if he would be willing to accept the nomination for Lt. Governor if today didn’t work out.

“We’re optimistic we’ll be the nominee and whomever the nominee is if it isn’t me, we’re not claiming that, but, but if it isn’t me, I’ll do everything I can to make sure a Democrat is elected Governor,” said Gillum.

If nominated, Gillum would be the first African American in modern times to be a major party nominee for Governor.

He would also have the youngest children living in the Governor’s mansion since Claude Kirk in the late 1960’s.