Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A sad day at Zoo Miami as a beloved chimpanzee died suddenly.

“Bocco” was a 28-year-old male chip that was found lifeless in his habitat late Monday afternoon.

Animal Science personnel came to the exhibit other chimpanzees were observed gathered around Bocco, prodding him with no response.

According to the zoo, Bocco appeared to be sleeping.

Once that area of the zoo was closed off to the public, the other chimps were secured in their sleeping quarters and staff members entered the habitat to evaluate Bocco.

It was then determined that there were no signs of life and the zoo veterinarian pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Animal Health team will perform a necropsy tomorrow morning to see if anything can be found that would indicate the cause of death.

Bocco was born at the zoo on March 22, 1990.