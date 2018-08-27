Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – If a new contract proposal is approved, the starting minimum wage at Walt Disney World would increase to $15 an hour by 2021.

New details emerged Monday about the contract proposal that Disney World’s unionized workers will vote on next week.

Existing workers would see their wages increase by at least $4.75 an hour by the time the contract ends in 2022. The deal would also allow Walt Disney World to hire more part-time workers. It would take, however, longer for new workers to transfer jobs.

The deal covers more than half of the Florida resort’s 70,000 workers. It was reached late last week after about a year of negotiations.

If the contract is ratified, Florida workers each will receive a $1,000 bonus that Disney had paid to other workers following last year’s tax cut by Congress.

