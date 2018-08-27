Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Nearly 2 million people have already cast ballots in the state’s primary election, surpassing totals from the last two regular primary elections.

The Florida Division of Elections website reports that nearly 1.86 million people have voted so far. Nearly 1.2 million people have mailed in their ballots, while nearly 659,000 voted at early voting polling places.

Florida’s primary is Tuesday. Early voting wrapped up over the weekend.

The top races are the gubernatorial primaries but there are also Cabinet primaries as well as many contested congressional races.

There are more than 13 million registered voters in Florida.

More than 1.8 people voted early or by mail in the 2016 general primary, and over 2.1 million in that year’s presidential primary. More than 1.2 million voted early or by mail in the 2014 mid-term primary.

Florida is a “closed primary” state, which means only voters registered with a political party may vote in that party’s Primary Election. One exception: If all the candidates are running as members of the same party, the primary is open to all eligible voters. All voters can also vote in nonpartisan elections for judges and school board members.

