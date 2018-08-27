Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are asking for the public’s assistance with any information they can provide into the whereabouts of a missing little girl.

Isabella Alada was last seen last Wednesday, at an apartment located in the 2200 block of Southwest 37th Avenue.

She was wearing a blue dress with a yellow hair bow at the time of her disappearance.

Police say she was with her mother, Russell Alada, who was last seen wearing pink shorts and a grey shirt.

If you have any information about where they may be, call the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030.