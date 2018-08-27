Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Flying on JetBlue just got a little more expensive if you plan to check your bags.

On Monday the air carrier bumped its baggage fees, according to its website.

The first checked bag, under 50 pounds, will now cost $30 – up five bucks from the previous fee. The fee for a second checked bag was also increased from $35 to $40.

If you need to check a third bag, you better really need it. The price has gone from $100 to $150.

Carry-on bags and one personal item are still free.

