MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former South Florida teacher is being investigated after threatening his former school.

Hialeah police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation tracked down the man who posted the disturbing videos on YouTube about North Hialeah Elementary School.

Police identified the man in the videos as David Givins, who was fired from North Hialeah four years ago.

“I apologize for not killing people’s children,” Givins said in one of the videos posted on his social media account.

He had been a teacher at the school for 13 years.

Givins moved to DC where he apparently made and posted videos disparaging Cuban teachers at the school.

North Hialeah Elementary has been on increased security as a result.