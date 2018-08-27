Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new casual burger joint has opened its doors in the neighborhood.

Called Burgermeister, the new arrival is located at 425 Washington Ave. in South Beach.

On the menu, you’ll find burgers like the Hangover Helper (with lettuce, tomato, pickle, caramelized onion, bacon, potato sticks, provolone cheese, fried egg and chimichurri mayo), the La Latina (with onion, potato sticks, shredded queso blanco, spicy pineapple sauce, lettuce, pickle and tomato) and the Feeling Blue (melted blue cheese cream sauce, fried onions, lettuce, pickle and tomato).

Also available are tacos, salads and specialty fries. Wash down your meal with beer, wine or a shake.

The new joint has already attracted fans thus far, with a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Marc F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 8, wrote, “Finally a proper burger place in Miami! Nice staff that will greet you at the door, great music and atmosphere, TVs all around and awesome food!”

And Artur K. wrote, “The waitress was very nice and had some good suggestions. We took the cheeseburger (double stack, of course) and I must say that it was really good. It was so big that I did not manage to eat my fries completely.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Burgermeister is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.