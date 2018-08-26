Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/CNN) – A pleasant Sunday afternoon turned into a nightmare for people attending a video game tournament in northern Florida.

A shooting occurred during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida, according to CompLexity Gaming’s Twitter page.

Preliminary reports say four people were killed of the 11 people who were shot, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department called it a “mass shooting” in a tweet, and soon after confirmed multiple fatalities.

“One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted,” according to another tweet from the sheriff’s office.

Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida is treating at least three patients that were involved in the gaming shooting incident, Hospital spokesman Pete Moberg tells CNN.

All of the patients are in stable condition, Moberg says.

One Madden participant, Drini Gjoka, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity said.

“There appears to have been a shooting at the event, and @YoungDrini was grazed in the hand. He is away from the scene and safe. We will update as more information becomes available,” according to the CompLexity tweet.

On an online stream of the Madden event posted to the website Twitch, several loud gunshots can be heard and the game abruptly stops.

After several gunshots, people scream and one person cries out, “Oh f**, what’d he shoot me with?” The stream did not show the shooting.

Warning: You can watch/listen to part of that stream by clicking here, but the audio is very graphic.

The event was the Southeastern Qualifier for the Madden NFL Championship Series for Madden NFL 18, according to the bar’s Facebook page.

“This is your chance to earn your spot in the first Major’s Live Finals happening in October 2018. Don’t hesitate to secure your spot,” the post read in part.

‘I’m still shocked’

The Jacksonville Landing is an open-air marketplace with stores, bars and restaurants in downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River.

Ryan Alemon, who came from Texas to participate in the gaming tournament, said he ducked down and ran toward the restroom when he heard the gunshots. He stayed there for about 10 minutes.

“I’m still shocked, I can hardly talk,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said many people found places to hide when the shooting started.

“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out.”

Malik Brunson said he was at a nearby Hooters restaurant when the shooting occurred.

“All I heard was he got a gun and the shooting started. One of the man ran into Hooters with the shot wounds, they locked us in the restaurant,” he said in a social media message.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he is contact with Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams regarding the shooting, according to the City of Jacksonville’s Twitter account.

“Mayor @lennycurry and Sheriff Williams are in contact regarding the ongoing situation at the Landing,” the city said in a tweet.

Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring situation in Jacksonville.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene in Jacksonville Landing, a law enforcement source told CNN.

CompLexity is “a professional gaming team that had a player at the event. Thankfully, our player is fine and only suffered a small injury,” the company said in a tweet.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

