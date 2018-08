Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

This week State Rep. Shevrin Jones came out as gay. He says he kept it a secret because he is the son of a prominent local minister, and was told being gay was a sin.

In his first television interview, he sits down with CBS4’s Jim DeFede and discusses how the support of his brother and an unexpected tragedy led him to view his life in new ways.

Guest: Shevrin Jones, State Representative, District 101