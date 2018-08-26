Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Bill Nelson, Campaign 2018, David Sutta, Election Security, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Politics, Primary Election, Rick Scott

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

There has been a lot of back and forth over the past week between Sen. Bill Nelson and Governor Rick Scott regarding election security.

CBS4’s David Sutta takes a closer look.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s