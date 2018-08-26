Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Ana Fusco, Broward Teachers Union, Campaign 2018, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Politics, Primary Election

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Broward Teachers Union President, Ana Fusco, joins Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to discuss the referendum on increasing the property tax rate that would raise $93 million dollars a year with $66 million to boost teacher salary.

They all discuss why the BTU is not supporting two parents of Parkland victims who are running for school board and what they predict is next for Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Guest: Ana Fusco, Broward Teachers Union President

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s