Broward Teachers Union President, Ana Fusco, joins Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to discuss the referendum on increasing the property tax rate that would raise $93 million dollars a year with $66 million to boost teacher salary.

They all discuss why the BTU is not supporting two parents of Parkland victims who are running for school board and what they predict is next for Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Guest: Ana Fusco, Broward Teachers Union President