Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PORT RICHEY (CBSMiami/AP) — A well-known Florida ocean attraction is no more.

The American flag stilt house off Florida’s coast was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike.

The often photographed home that attracted scores of boaters burned Saturday in the Gulf of Mexico off the Pasco County shore.

Pasco County used remote pumps and a fireboat to try to save the home, but reported the structure was a total loss. The department said lightning caused the fire.

The home was known for having the American flag painted on two sides of the structure.

It was also featured on the website of Visit Florida, the state’s tourism agency.