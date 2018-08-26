Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Flag Stilt House, Fire, Florida Coast, Lightning Strike, Stilt House

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PORT RICHEY (CBSMiami/AP) — A well-known Florida ocean attraction is no more.

The American flag stilt house off Florida’s coast was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike.

The often photographed home that attracted scores of boaters burned Saturday in the Gulf of Mexico off the Pasco County shore.

Pasco County used remote pumps and a fireboat to try to save the home, but reported the structure was a total loss. The department said lightning caused the fire.

The home was known for having the American flag painted on two sides of the structure.

It was also featured on the website of Visit Florida, the state’s tourism agency.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s