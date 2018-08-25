Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — For 20 years, The Vienna Cafe and Wine Bar has been bringing it’s European food and flair to their charming location off State Road 84 between Pine Island and Nob Hill Road in Davie.

The restaurant is owned by Per Jacobsen, whose had a long career in the culinary world.

The food, like the ambiance, is all about feeling as though you traveled abroad. There are influences from all over Europe.

One special appetizer has been a favorite of guests for years.

It’s called Shrimp Sambuca. It’s today’s Digital Bite and here is the recipe.

Shrimp Sambuca by Chef Courtney Burks

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

12 each Large Shrimp, Peeled

2 Pieces Thick-Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chopped

1 Large Shallot, Thinly Sliced

2 oz. Sun Dried Tomatoes, Diced

Fresh Basil

2 oz. White Wine

2 oz. Sambuca Liquor

2 oz. Whole Soft Butter

Preparation