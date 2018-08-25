Comments
DAVIE (CBSMiami) — For 20 years, The Vienna Cafe and Wine Bar has been bringing it’s European food and flair to their charming location off State Road 84 between Pine Island and Nob Hill Road in Davie.
The restaurant is owned by Per Jacobsen, whose had a long career in the culinary world.
The food, like the ambiance, is all about feeling as though you traveled abroad. There are influences from all over Europe.
One special appetizer has been a favorite of guests for years.
It’s called Shrimp Sambuca. It’s today’s Digital Bite and here is the recipe.
Shrimp Sambuca by Chef Courtney Burks
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
- 12 each Large Shrimp, Peeled
- 2 Pieces Thick-Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chopped
- 1 Large Shallot, Thinly Sliced
- 2 oz. Sun Dried Tomatoes, Diced
- Fresh Basil
- 2 oz. White Wine
- 2 oz. Sambuca Liquor
- 2 oz. Whole Soft Butter
Preparation
- Render the Chopped Bacon in a sauté pan until fully cooked. Set aside for later
- Add Shallots and Cook for 1 minute on medium heat
- Add Shrimp and Cook until almost done, about 2-3 minutes
- Add Sun Dried Tomatoes Cook for one more minute
- Remove from Heat and Deglaze with White Wine and Sambuca. If using a gas stove it can flare up. Do this step carefully. Reduce for 30 seconds back on the heat
- Remove from the Stove. Whisk in the soft Butter and Fresh Basil.
- Enjoy!