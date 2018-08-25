Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 56-yr-old man who led police on a high-speed chase through the streets of South Florida was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

Police said Theodore Griffin, 56, took off from a check cashing store in Hollywood after police approached him for allegedly using a fraudulent check.

He led police through neighborhoods, main roads and took sharp turns along the way.

Shortly after 3 p.m., several police units from different jurisdictions converged on the 4-door blue Honda as the chase came to an end at Northwest 15th Avenue and 69th Street in the City of Miami.

Officers from Miami-Dade, City of Miami and Hollywood Police pulled Griffin and another person from the car and cuffed them on the ground.

Police have not said who the other person was.

“They took him out of the car they put him on the ground as hat fell off. I guess the other person ran the other way. I don’t know if he was in the passenger seat, so they just got him that’s all it was. Lights, camera action,” said, Zhane Richardson, who witnessed the arrest.

A city of Miami police cruiser was damaged during the chase and towed away.