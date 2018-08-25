Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins played their tune-up preseason game on Saturday against Baltimore and it brought both positive and negative vibes.

The Dolphins starters held their own on both sides of the ball, but once the second half rolled around it was all Baltimore.

Miami carried a 10-3 lead into the halftime break, which was a good sign for the first and second teamers that played during the first two quarters.

After the break Baltimore steamrolled the Dolphins, outscoring Miami 24-0 during the second half and coming away with the 27-10 victory.

The majority of Miami’s first team offense played the entire first half.

While not particularly exciting, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was efficient for the Dolphins when on the field.

Following a couple of uninspiring drives, Tannehill led an 8-play, 75-yard march down the field that culminated with a touchdown pass to Danny Amendola.

The veteran wideout made a nice cutback after catching the ball inside the 15-yard line, walking in for the first score of the day and the first touchdown for Miami’s starting offense.

Tannehill finished his evening completing 11-of-16 passes for 115 yards and the score, and Miami went into halftime holding a 10-3 advantage.

Tannehill’s passer rating was a very solid 110.2.

As for the Dolphins starting defense, they bent but didn’t break against Ravens reserve quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Griffin led Baltimore into scoring range three times, but the Ravens only produced a single Justin Tucker field goal.

The usually automatic Tucker saw his first attempt go wide-left, and the next one was blocked by defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

A big bright spot from the Dolphins defense was first round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick.

He started the game as Miami’s free safety and make the most of his opportunity with the first teamers.

The rookie was all over the field, often putting himself in prime position to make a play.

Make no mistake, expectations are rising for Fitzpatrick as the regular season draws closer.

GAME NOTES