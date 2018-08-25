Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The third preseason game is generally considered the ‘tune-up’ game of the exhibition schedule.

With just a couple week before games start to count, it’s the last opportunity for many first team players to go up against top-level talent that isn’t a teammate.

The game should also hold some meaning for the Miami Dolphins as they’re hosting a team that has handled them mightily during their most recent meetings.

Miami has lost to the Baltimore Ravens twice in two years by a combined score of 78-6.

There is no way to sugarcoat that. It’s ugly. Both games were just as awful as the scores (38-6 in 2016, 40-0 in 2017) indicate.

They exposed a glaring weakness in the Dolphins, a lack of toughness that a team like Baltimore will take full advantage of.

It’s a challenge that Miami head coach Adam Gase has been looking forward to taking on.

“If nobody realizes who we’re playing and the type of team we’re playing, then they don’t know the NFL,” Gase said. “Guys are aware that they’ve played these guys enough times, even if they’ve come from a different team, that those guys have a reputation of being physical. Everybody knows they’ve got to bring it this week.”

STORYLINES TO WATCH