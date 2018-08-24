Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bank robber on the run was captured Friday morning by U.S. Marshals.

Chami Moubarak had escaped from a halfway house where he was serving the remainder of his 10-year sentence for bank robbery.

Assistant Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Manny Puri said Moubarak stole a car, possibly in Aventura, and headed south. He was spotted by police in Miami Beach. When they went to pull him over, he fled but ended up crashing. A perimeter was set up and he was apprehended by a police K-9.

Puri said investigators suspect Moubarak was planning to rob a bank, possibly in Miramar, Aventura, or Bal Harbour.