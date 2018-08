Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – Clean up on aisle six, better yet make that Hillsboro Boulevard.

A Publix delivery truck was struck by a freight train Friday morning just after 8:30 a.m.

The refrigerated truck, which was heading eastbound, could not clear the railroad tracks in time and was hit, its load spilling out all over the road.

Thankfully, no one was injured. Cleanup is expected to take several hours.