MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two suspects involved in a police pursuit through the streets of South Florida were taken into custody Friday afternoon.

The pursuit started in Broward and ended in Northwest Miami-Dade after the suspects were involved in an altercation with a police officer, according to sources.

Shortly after 3 p.m., several police units from different jurisdictions converged on the 4-door blue Honda as the chase came to an end at Northwest 68th Terrace and 15th Avenue in the City of Miami.

Video footage from CBS News Chopper 4 showed the suspects being arrested without resistance.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt during the chase.