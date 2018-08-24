Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
Filed Under:Blue Honda, Local TV, Opa-Locka, Police Pursuit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two suspects involved in a police pursuit through the streets of South Florida were taken into custody Friday afternoon.

The pursuit started in Broward and ended in Northwest Miami-Dade after the suspects were involved in an altercation with a police officer, according to sources.

Shortly after 3 p.m., several police units from different jurisdictions converged on the 4-door blue Honda as the chase came to an end at Northwest 68th Terrace and 15th Avenue in the City of Miami.

Video footage from CBS News Chopper 4 showed the suspects being arrested without resistance.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt during the chase.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s