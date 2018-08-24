Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blunt Object, Fitness Model, Local TV, Miami, Panhandler, Second Degree Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man has been charged with the beating death of a panhandler.

Prosecutors say fitness model Hivo Gonzalez got into an argument with Pedro Cruz in June at a gas station on the 500 block of Northwest 79th Street.

Surveillance video shows the two arguing, then Gonzalez running to his car, getting a blunt object and then striking Cruz in the head as he ran away from him.

Gonzalez is then shown running back to his vehicle, leaving Cruz on the ground.

Prosecutors say Cruz died days later in a Miami hospital.

Gonzalez is charged with second-degree murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s