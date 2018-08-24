Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man has been charged with the beating death of a panhandler.

Prosecutors say fitness model Hivo Gonzalez got into an argument with Pedro Cruz in June at a gas station on the 500 block of Northwest 79th Street.

Surveillance video shows the two arguing, then Gonzalez running to his car, getting a blunt object and then striking Cruz in the head as he ran away from him.

Gonzalez is then shown running back to his vehicle, leaving Cruz on the ground.

Prosecutors say Cruz died days later in a Miami hospital.

Gonzalez is charged with second-degree murder.