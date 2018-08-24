Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — More than 1.5 million Floridians have already cast ballots in the August 28 primaries, according to the Florida Division of Elections, but time is running out if you want cast your ballot early.

The final day early voting polling locations will be open in Miami-Dade and Broward counties is Sunday, August 26.

Where to vote early?

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

If you don’t vote early, then you’ll have to go old-school and vote in person at your specific polling location, on Primary Election Day, Tuesday August 28.

The Florida Division of Elections website says that more than 1 million voters have already mailed in their ballots. Nearly 413,000 people have voted at early voting polling places.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CBSMIAMI.COM ELECTION GUIDE

The top races are the gubernatorial primaries but there are also Cabinet primaries as well as many contested congressional races.

There are more than 13 million registered voters in Florida.

More than 1.8 people voted early or by mail in the 2016 general primary, and over 2.1 million in that year’s presidential primary. More than 1.2 million voted early or by mail in the 2014 mid-term primary.

Things to remember about the Primary Election.

Florida is a “closed primary” state, which means only voters registered with a political party may vote in that party’s Primary Election. One exception: If all the candidates are running as members of the same party, the primary is open to all eligible voters. All voters can also vote in nonpartisan elections for judges and school board members.