UNITED KINGDOM (CBS Local) – A woman in the United Kingdom has reportedly been diagnosed with a rare, flesh-eating sexually transmitted disease.

According to Yahoo News, it is the first case of the disease to be reported in the U.K. and it causes ulcers to form on the genitals.

The STD, known as donovanosis, is more commonly found in parts of India, Papua New Guinea, the Caribbean, Australia, and Africa. The CDC says the ulcers are typically “painless” and slow growing. however they will eventually destroy genital tissue and can spread to surrounding areas of the body.

The disease is extremely rare in the United States, with about 100 cases reported each year. Most of the infected patients are among people who reportedly traveled to regions where the disease is common. The STD can be treated with antibiotics over several weeks, according to Live Science.