HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Shopping at Publix can be a pleasure, but it can also turn into a very bad day if you’re not paying attention.

One woman found that out the hard way.

The Hollywood police department has released surveillance video from the Publix store on Sheridan St at 17th Avenue of a thief stealing a woman’s wallet as she’s focused on a produce bin.

The video from July 5th shows a woman and her companion looking over items in the bin, the woman’s purse is in the flip-up child seat section of the cart. As the two are preoccupied, another woman walks up behind them, stands for there for a second or two. When she realizes they don’t notice her, the woman casually reaches into the cart and steals a wallet from the purse. She then walks over to the side of the same bin, grabs an item from it, puts it in her own cart and walks away.

The woman got away with about $400 in cash and miscellaneous credit cards that were used in Fort Lauderdale.

What makes the video so disturbing is that thousands of woman leave their purses in the flip-up child seat when they shop and sometimes leave them unattended as they look for items. The video is a great reminder to keep an eye on your purse at all times whenever you go shopping.

Anyone with information on the theft is urged call Hollywood police at (954) 967-4636.