MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A North Miami woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a gold ring from the apartment of a Holocaust survivor and pawned it.

Bernard Tittma said on the day his ring, valued at $2,800, went missing there had been only one other person in his Hollywood apartment. He said Latoya Coley, 32, who worked for Jewish Family Home Care had been there to clean it.

Tittman said he noticed the ring was missing after she left. He said the only time Coley left his sight was when she went to clean the bedroom where the ring was located. He also told the police that his Capital One credit card was used to pay a Metro PCS bill.

Hollywood investigators learned that Coley had reported pawned the ring the same day it went missing from Tittman’s apartment at a Miami pawn shop. She got $300 for it.

The pawn shop sent a picture of the ring to Hollywood police and they showed it to Tittman who said it was his.

Tittman and Hollywood police then went to the pawn shop and retrieved the ring.

Police were able to locate Coley and take her into custody. She’s been charged with one felony count of larceny from a person 65 years of age or older.