MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Looking for a unique venue to celebrate a birthday, company party, wedding or just about any special event? What about home of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium!

The freshly renovated stadium is now offering its high-tech private spaces for meetings, conferences, parties and event production.

The future home of Super Bowl LIV and the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2021 offers a variety of spaces for a diverse array of events.

It is the only facility where you can host a special function within the Miami Dolphins locker room or on the field, with unique experiences including appearances by Dolphins alumni, performances by the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders, mascot interactions, photo opportunities with the organization’s Super Bowl trophies, customized team building activities and a variety of other skills and drills competitions.

A live production of your event can be displayed on the new HD video boards with messages or images scrolled across ribbon boards and amplified through the new sound system.

There are more than 20 private spaces of various and flexible sizes now being offered for special functions and outside events.

Hard Rock Stadium has ten club areas, the field, concourses, locker rooms, suites, one of the world’s largest indoor street art collections and even a night club; offering more than 200,000 square feet of meeting, event and hospitality spaces and more than four million square feet of outdoor space in the parking lots.

It can accommodate expos, conferences, fundraisers, conventions, corporate outings, staff holiday gatherings, client entertainment, cocktail parties, trade shows, bar/bat mitzvahs, weddings, birthday parties, luncheons, job fairs and military inductions.

All events come with free parking, and catering customized for any menu.

Visit HardRockStadium.com to learn more.