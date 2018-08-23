Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) – A Cooper City woman took matters into her own hands when it came to a couple of car burglars outside her home.

When she saw what was happening, she went outside and interrupted them. When they took off, she went after them.

In the 5200 block of SW 89th Way, one of the suspects shot at her. She fired back. No one was hurt. The shots were exchanged just blocks from Pioneer Middle School.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of the suspects was taken into custody.