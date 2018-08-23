Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A career fair was held in Lauderdale Lakes on Thursday afternoon in an ongoing effort to protect South Florida’s schools.

The Broward County School District had advertised for dozens of armed school officers or armed guardians available positions.

After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, state law requires each school to have an armed officer or school resource officer on campus.

Applicants for the armed guardian program will need to go through a rigorous training regimen.

“We want them to have a desire to protect children and all of our community stakeholders because as you know at a school we have our students, our staff members and our visitors. It’s about the full safety and security of that entire campus location,” said Eric Chisem, Director, Talent Acquisition & Operations at Broward County Public Schools.

For more information about available positions, you can go to the careers section of the Broward County School District website.