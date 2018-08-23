Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
MIAMI (CBSMiami ) — A giant “high maintenance” potato-shaped cat who resides in a Chicago-area animal shelter, has a new home after taking the internet by storm.

Weighing in at 25 pounds, Bruno is “too cool to be homeless,” according to Wright-Way Rescue’s Facebook post.

The post, which shows 7-year-old Bruno with his polydactyl paws seated on his hind legs in a resting pose, has been shared 25,000 times and has garnered 29,000 likes since the shelter posted his photos on Wednesday.

 

Bruno moved into the shelter in April when his previous owners brought him in because he wasn’t meshing well with the family’s kids, according to Jacoby Andrick, a spokesperson for Wright-Way Rescue.

But the good news for Bruno is that he wasn’t a shelter cat for long.

This big cat was such a big hit due to his hefty size and amazing talents, that the shelter received adoption applications from all over the world.

bruno the fat cat Internet Sensation Bruno The Fat Cat Gets Adopted

(Source: Wright Way Rescue and @TheeBrunoBartlett)

One Chicago couple even sent in a song called “Gimme That Fat Cat” written by a member of the Second City Theater who is a friend of Bruno’s new owners.

In Lauren Paris’s song, she says she “needs to be his mom” and will “let him meow and meow at me—my thick and chatty baby  cat,” she sings as a piano plays in the background.

Here are the lyrics to Lauren Paris’s song.

I didn’t think I could know a love like this 

Wright Way Rescue please do what is right 

I’ll give him the best furever home because 

Bruno is the love of my life 

Gimme that fat cat 

All my love I’d give 

Gimme that fat cat

I’m body PAWsative 

Won’t pet him on the tummy 

Cuz I know he don’t like that 

I’ll let him meow and meow at me 

My thick and chatty baby cat 

Gimme that fat cat 

I need to be his mom 

Gimme that fat cat 

I love a cat shaped like a blob 

Real cats have curves

Bruno’s new family said they love him just the way he is, but they still plan to put him on a diet to keep him healthy.

