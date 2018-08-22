Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for two women accused of lifting a tip jar from a candy shop in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

This happened at Jan’s Homemade Candies in the 4300 block of North Ocean Drive on Monday, just before 7 p.m.

Two young women walk into the store, grab the tip jar, and walk out.

Jan, the owner, tells us if the pair is caught she intends to press charges.

“I would like to see them get punished somehow. Down the road it’s going to be bigger things,” Jan said.

Jan also told us that she and her husband both have some medical issues right now and the tip money helps them pay for their prescriptions.

You’re asked to call police if you have any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).