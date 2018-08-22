Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – With six days to go before the primary there are new concerns about voter security.

The Democratic National Committee said Wednesday hackers had unsuccessfully targeted a voter registration database.

And in Washington all United States senators were invited to a meeting to discuss election security

South Florida election officials are taking steps to make sure every vote counts.

In Broward and Miami-Dade counties safeguards are in place to prevent any tampering with voter tabulation.

No voting is transmitted through the internet making it nearly impossible to tamper with the numbers.

“The tabulation is done through a closed network. We actually double encrypt our information from the precincts into the tabulation center,” said Jorge Nunez who is head of IT for the Broward Supervisor of Elections office.

Another concern is the hacking of the voter database.

Nunez says hackers may try to disrupt the voting process by trying to change information in the database such as party affiliation or a home address.

“If a bad actor can change the record it can create chaos for everyone and this office,” he said.

“We are doing everything we can with technology trying to keep our elections safe” said Nunez