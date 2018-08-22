Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (AP) — If only eight weeks of never-ending pasta bowls at Olive Garden aren’t enough for you, they’ll soon be offering something that will let you mangia all year long.

This year, for the first time ever, the Orlando-based restaurant chain will be selling an annual pasta pass as part of its never-ending pasta bowl promotion. The pass is available to 1,000 customers who pay $300.

The 52-week pass goes on sale along with 23,000 passes that offer eight weeks of unlimited access for $100 starting at 2 p.m. Thursday at http://www.PastaPass.com.

Olive Garden says 22,000 pasta passes were claimed instantaneously last year.

Olive Garden’s executive vice president of marketing, Jennifer Arguello, says the annual pass was added after customers made it clear eight weeks was not enough.

The eight-week pass can be used from September 24th through November 18th.

