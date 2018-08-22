Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
MIAMI (Hoodline) — On the hunt for a new Italian restaurant? Look no further than this new arrival.

Located at 5020 N.E. Second Ave. in Upper Buena Vista, the new addition is called Vista and comes from the team behind Fratelli Milano downtown.

The robust menu features all-day fare like chicken paillard with quinoa salad; rib-eye steaks with roasted golden potatoes and salsa verde; tagliolini pasta with clams, leeks and spicy sausage; caramelized Brussels sprouts with crispy garlic, honey and bacon; and grilled peaches with arugula and toasted pine nuts.

Vista has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Ivan A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 15, wrote, “We highly recommend this new place. It opened on Aug. 9 and it’s spectacular. The owner is a wonderful host — very attentive and personable. Love this place and we will be back soon.”

Yelper Sandra G. added, “Very nice restaurant in the great new retail sanctuary of Upper Buena Vista. The food is excellent, the people are super nice, and the decor is great. I love the place.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Vista is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m-10 p.m. on Sunday.

