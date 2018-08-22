Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fall is just around the corner, even though it may not feel like it here in South Florida where it’s still sweltering hot outside, but the incoming Fall season means Neighbors 4 Neighbors is launching its annual Costume Collection Campaign: Operation Candy Corn.

This program collects and distributes new and gently worn Halloween costumes to kids in need.

It’s simple and costs nothing.

Since 2014, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has distributed over 5,000 costumes and your donation could help them distribute an additional 5,000.

These costumes go to programs all over Miami-Dade and Broward to its non-profit partners.

Did you know that many kids in our community have never known the excitement of dressing up in costume? Families are struggling to cover basic needs, with no money left over for the Halloween fun and fantasy so many kids enjoy.

If you have gently worn costumes for kids from toddlers through teens, please consider donating them to kids who want them.

In addition, you can organize your own Costume Drive, It’s simple, easy and fun! Just get your family, co-workers and friends involved in making this holiday season a little brighter for low-income families in our community.

The costumes can be used all year long too. Kids love to dress up and many non-profit partners fill their playrooms with these great imagination tools.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has non-profit partners that serve families in need, throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Your Costume Drive will be matched with a non-profit as close as possible to your location.

To register your costume drive, please download this form: COSTUME DRIVE DONOR FORM

Please email completed forms to marcia@neighbors4neighbors.org

For questions, call Neighbors4 Neighbors at 305-597-4404 to get started.