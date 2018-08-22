Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Supreme Court cleared the way Wednesday for surveillance footage from outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to be released.

The footage is expected to show law enforcement’s response to the February 14 shooting at the Parkland school that killed 17 people.

Click here to read the Florida Supreme Court’s disposition regarding the release of the video footage.

On Wednesday, the Florida Supreme Court declined to hear appeals from the Broward County School Board and Broward State Attorney’s office blocking the release of the video.

Broward Circuit Judge Jeffrey R. Levenson had authorized the release of the footage in April.

Media organizations had sued to obtain the video footage.

The video will not show footage from inside the school.

The School Board did not want the video released because it believes it could reveal blind spots in school security.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the shooting. His lawyers have said he would plead guilty if prosecutors would waive the death penalty, but that offer has been rejected.