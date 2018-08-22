Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a serial bank robber.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber dubbed the “Cover-Up Bandit.”

Surveillance cameras show the suspect heavily covered up. Bank video images show the suspect wearing a hat and scarf over his face.

The FBI says the suspect has been involved in at least four bank robberies across South Florida.

Investigators say he hit the same Wells Fargo bank in Fort Lauderdale, January 16 and February 2.

A PNC bank in Delray Beach and a Bank United in Lighthouse Point were hit in February, according to authorities.

The FBI says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Florida FBI office at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).