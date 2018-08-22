Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The owner of a martial arts studio in Davie is accused of inappropriate behavior around several minors appeared in court Wednesday.

Jujitsu school owner and instructor, 34-year-old Joao Da Silva is accused of sexually molesting three teenage girls, 13 to 17 years old, two of them at his Raiva Brazilian Jujitsu Center on West State Road 84 in Davie.

Defense attorneys asked the judge not to read the charges out loud.

“Two of the victims allege that he inappropriately touched their breasts, under their bra,” said Davie police Detective Vivian Gallinal.

Police say the molestations had nothing to do with learning martial arts.

“It was not accidental or during the course of the instruction,” Gallinal said.

One victim told police the molestation was physically painful, leaving her hurting for hours. That victim, 15, said the molestations began two weeks ago.

The 13-year-old said the alleged molester had been assaulting her three times a week since she was 10.

“One victim is alleging it’s been happening throughout the three years that she’s been attending,” Gallinal said.

“We don’t know if there are more victims, but we are asking if there are more victims to please come forward.”

Da Silva is also facing more charges from Hollywood. In that case, the alleged victim is a 17-year-old girl. She claims he sexually assaulted her while in the ocean at Hollywood Beach during a summer camp offered by the martial arts studio.

“When I hear something like this, this is shocking to me, I don’t believe this,” said Pierre Kattan from a neighboring business.

Kattan owns a business next to Da Silva. His sons are students there. He tells us nothing has ever made him question Da Silva’s professionalism.

“I’ve noticed very very much especially because in jiu-jitsu you’re in very close contact, if it’s female or girls or boys, he keeps distance, that’s his policy,” said Kattan.

In court Wednesday, the judge ordered Da Silva to remain locked up.

Da Silva is being held without bond.