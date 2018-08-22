Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cybersecurity, Local TV, Miami-Dade College, Photo Essay, Security, Students

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade College unveiled its new and groundbreaking “cybersecurity center of the Americas” on Wednesday.

The center will help students fill the ever-increasing demand for security experts as cybersecurity threats continue to grow and evolve.

By training the next generation of security experts, Miami-Dade College says it will help to fill the more than 285,000 cybersecurity jobs currently open throughout the country and more than 12,000 in Florida.

CBS4 News photojournalist Bruno Giglio toured the new facility and filed a report that can be seen above.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s