MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade College unveiled its new and groundbreaking “cybersecurity center of the Americas” on Wednesday.

The center will help students fill the ever-increasing demand for security experts as cybersecurity threats continue to grow and evolve.

By training the next generation of security experts, Miami-Dade College says it will help to fill the more than 285,000 cybersecurity jobs currently open throughout the country and more than 12,000 in Florida.

CBS4 News photojournalist Bruno Giglio toured the new facility and filed a report that can be seen above.