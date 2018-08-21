Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – In an interview with Reuters, President Donald Trump said he is worried about falling into a “perjury trap” if he talks with special counsel Robert Mueller about the Russian investigation.

President Trump referred to the investigation as a ‘national disgrace’. He was also reportedly upset that White House Counsel Don McGahn talked with Mueller’s investigators for nearly 30 hours.

The President has expressed concerns with Mueller’s objectivity since he and former FBI director James Comey are friends.

“It’s my word against his and he’s best friends with Mueller, so Mueller might say “Well, I believe Comey,” and even if I’m telling the truth, that makes me a liar. That’s no good,” said Trump.

In recent days, Trump has stepped up his attacks on Mueller, calling him a disgrace and discredited.

Some of the President’s Republican critics are warning him to tread carefully.

This is unseemly, frankly, to go after career officers that have worked at Justice, to go after Bob Mueller the way he’s gone after him,” said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-AZ.

The President said he could run the Russia inquiry into his own conduct but has decided to stay out of it.

Microsoft says it has taken down half a dozen sites that Russian hackers set up to target conservative think tanks that have an adversarial relationship with Trump. The hackers created websites that mimicked both the Hudson Institute and the International Republican Institute and users were secretly redirected to web pages where their passwords and other information were stolen.

