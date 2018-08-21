Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of parishioners are coming to the defense of a South Florida priest who resigned while facing a disturbing accusation.

Father Cristobal de Paula resigned from St. Joachim Catholic Church in Southwest Miami-Dade amid accusations he had a “Serious boundary violation” with a woman.

Father Cristobal is getting support from some parishioners, who believe this is really about his use of money to make improvements to the church and school.

A woman appeared on Univision Channel 23 Monday night claiming she was sexually assaulted. The same woman made a similar allegation against the priest back in 2016.

The first time the archdiocese said civil authorities ended their investigation with no action. The second time, the church said the allegations were credible. Fr. De Paula “…has always denied the substance of the allegation.”

That woman claims she was sexually assaulted.

“He said that he was commanded by God,” she said in Spanish. “He grabbed me, and when he pushed me down I hit my head hard.”

“They need to take him out of the priesthood,” she added.

The church released a letter to the congregation saying the allegations appear to be credible.

The father has been suspended.

CBS4 Miami reached out to Miami-Dade police to see if any charges had been filed.

We have not heard back.