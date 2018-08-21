Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of Liberty Square received 51 new air conditioning units from the City of Miami.

Liberty Square is a public housing community consisting of a 753-unit apartment complex in Liberty City.

The housing community is located in the 1400 block of Northwest 63rd Street.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, City Manager Emilio Gonzalez and Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina visited residents on Tuesday morning to see the newly installed units. They also discussed ways to improve the quality of life for the community.

The homes which received the air conditioning units were selected by the Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development (PHCD). Priority was given to elderly and special needs residents.