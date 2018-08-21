Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Liberty City, Liberty City Square, Local TV, Miami-Dade County, New AC Units, Public Housing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of Liberty Square received 51 new air conditioning units from the City of Miami.

Liberty Square is a public housing community consisting of a 753-unit apartment complex in Liberty City.

The housing community is located in the 1400 block of Northwest 63rd Street.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, City Manager Emilio Gonzalez and Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina visited residents on Tuesday morning to see the newly installed units. They also discussed ways to improve the quality of life for the community.

The homes which received the air conditioning units were selected by the Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development (PHCD). Priority was given to elderly and special needs residents.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s