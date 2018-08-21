Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Hurricanes will be looking to bounce back this season following a tough campaign last year.

The team and head coach Jim Larranaga received some good news on Tuesday.

Hurricanes transfer Anthony Mack has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and will be eligible to compete during the 2018-19 season.

A 6-foot-6 shooting guard, Mack was a freshman at Wyoming last season and didn’t play in any official games because of an injury.

He will have four years of eligibility left.

Mack will help replace guards Lonnie Walker IV and Bruce Brown Jr., both underclassmen who turned pro after last season.

