Campaign 2018, Elections, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Florida Elections, Homeland Security, US Senator Bill Nelson

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A letter from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation sent to Florida’s Secretary of State Ken Detzner says that Florida’s election systems are not compromised.

Click here to read the letter.

The Florida Department of State received a response from Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Director Christopher Wray of the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding possible penetration of Florida’s election systems.

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson claimed a few weeks ago that Russian operatives had penetrated some of Florida’s election systems ahead of this year’s election.

The letter is the response by the DHS and FBI to a request by the state for confirmation the election systems had been compromised.

