HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – Hallandale Beach’s mayor is apologizing for off color remarks made at a recent city commission meeting.

At a budget meeting last week, Mayor Keith London got into a heated exchange with Commissioner Anabelle Lima Taub.

He accused her of profiting from a personal procedure offered at her mother’s med spa business.

“Was it getting my sphincter bleached? That would be you and your family business,” said London.

The remark created a firestorm that carried over into another meeting.

But on Monday during a city meeting that was not attended by Taub, London said he was sorry.

“Commissioner Taub, my comments were inappropriate and unprofessional. There is no excuse. I apologize to you for the embarrassment I caused you and I want to apologize to the residents and city staff,” said London.

“I question the sincerity of his apology,” Taub told CBS4 Tuesday.

Taub said the mayor needs to apologize to the firefighter he slammed during budget talks and own up to his role in a sexual harassment complaint brought by a city employee last year.

“Everything bad leads to something good. It has opened up the subject of sexual harassment and his role in a cover up last year,” she said.

As for the controversy, the mayor said he wants to put this behind him and focus on city business when he enter city chambers.

That’s something commissioner Taub agrees with.

“Public safety is my number one concern at the moment,” she says.