FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The owner of a martial arts studio in Davie is accused of inappropriate behavior around several minors.

Davie police arrested 34-year-old Joao Da Silva, who is also an instructor at his Raiva Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio, at 8234 W State Road 84.

Da Silva is accused of lewd and lascivious misconduct against two teens, ages 13 and 15.

The 13-year old told investigators that Da Silva fondled her breasts under her clothing after class, according to Da Silva’s arrest report. She said it happened three times a week for the last three years.

The 15-year-old reportedly told investigators Da Silva did the same thing to her but only in the last two weeks.

A third case is being investigated in Hollywood involving a 17-year-old. Charges are pending.