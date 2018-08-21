Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Protesters have toppled a Confederate monument at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The controversial statue known as “Silent Sam” honored the soldiers who died fighting for the Confederacy.

It had been standing on the UNC campus since 1913.

The university called the incident “Dangerous” and said it’s investigating it as vandalism.

Governor Roy Cooper issued a statement Monday night, saying “Violent destruction of public property has no place in our communities.”

