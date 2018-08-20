Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Wildlife officials say the scallop population is rebounding following a bout of red tide in Gulf of Mexico.

A survey of the adult population of St. Joseph Bay scallops posted last week by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows the population is nearly four times what it was last year.

The News Herald reports the St. Joseph Bay scallop population remains “vulnerable,” which is the wildlife agency’s category for adult populations of between two and 20 scallops per square meter. During the most recent survey, researchers found 8.1 scallops per square meter.

The restoration effort began in 2016.

