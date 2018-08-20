Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police robbery detectives are looking for a woman accused of stealing cash, credit cards and jewelry from a man she met at a nightclub.

The victim told police he met the woman at Club Eleven the night before and took her back to his friend’s apartment.

Police said it happened on Monday, August 13, at an apartment building located in the 1400 block of Northeast Miami Place.

The victim called police after he discovered personal belongings were missing, according to authorities.

Surveillance images captured the victim and the suspect entering the lobby of the apartment building at 3:52 a.m.

Police describe the woman as having long straight blonde hair, being approximately 30 years of age and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Police at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).