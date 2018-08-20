Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — More than a million Florida voters haven’t wasted any time in casting their ballots in the state’s primary election.

More than 861,000 voters have mailed in their ballots and nearly 163,000 people have voted at early voting polling places, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. There are more than 13 million registered voters in the state.

Early voting is underway at all 67 counties.

Florida’s primary is August 28th.

The top races are the gubernatorial primaries but there are also Cabinet primaries as well as many contested congressional races.

Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and businessmen Jeff Greene and Chris King are the Democratic candidates for governor. Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis are the Republicans.

There are 21 early voting locations in Broward and 20 in Miami-Dade.

Where to vote early?

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Wait times are posted on Miami-Dade and Broward Supervisor of Election websites.

Early voting ends in both counties on Sunday, August 26.

If you don’t vote early, you can request vote-by-mail ballots up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22 and you can vote in person on Election Day, August 28, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To participate in the primary election, you need to have registered to vote by July 30. But there’s still time to register for the general election in November. The deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 9.

For more on Campaign 2018, click here.

For more voter information, FAQ’s and helpful links, click here.

To see candidate interviews on CBSMiami.com, click here.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)